Wellness Wednesday - Bike to Work Week

Bike More, Drive Less, Give Back started in 2016 as a grassroots fundraising effort at St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospital. During National Bike to Work Week, a group of cycling friends encouraged team members to leave their cars parked in their garage and commute to work while giving back to the community.

Today, Bike More, Drive Less, Give Back has grown to be a large community event with supporters from the Magic Valley including Clif Bar, College of Southern Idaho, Glanbia, Cycle Therapy, Bull Moose Bicycles, Rider’s Roost, Spoke & Wheel, St. Luke’s Health System and more.

Join us in 2019 from May 13-19 as we promote National Bike to Work Week in the Magic Valley.