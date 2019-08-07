Wellness Wednesday - Family Fun Night

Makenzie Elksworth and Mark Owsley from St. Luke's discuss the Family Fun Night event.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley is hosting "Family Fun Night," a fun-filled evening for you and your family. Come team up with Head Chef Mark Owsley to create a healthy pizza to enjoy with a yummy side dish. Families will also partake in a fun, outdoor walk/run, decorate their chef hat and wear an apron to make their own pizzas. Registered Dietitian Dianna Zunino will share healthy tips and tricks to make food fun.

Family Fun Night will be held at the hospital café on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6-8 pm.