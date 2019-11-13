Wellness Wednesday — Insomnia Education Class

Dr. Monique Middlekauff and Dr. Kelsie Hendrickson talk about their new class education southern Idaho about insomnia.

Wellness Wednesday - Insomnia

If you or someone you love struggles with insomnia, join the class to learn about the many options available to you, from lifestyle changes to behavioral health interventions to medical treatment. These classes are facilitated by a licensed clinical psychologist.

Sleep is important to your overall health, giving your body time to reset, repair and restore. Quality sleep is anti-inflammatory and can improve your mood, memory and energy level. Lack of sleep, interrupted sleep or poor quality sleep can lead to difficulty concentrating, irritability and fatigue, and can contribute to serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Classes are every second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. starting Dec. 10. Cost is only $10. To register RSVP at stlukesonline.org/classes or call 208-381-9000.