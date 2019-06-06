Wellness Wednesday - OHV Safety

Jennifer Westendorf from St. Luke's Magic Valley joins us to discuss the upcoming OHV Magic Mountain Safety Fair.

OHV Safety Fair Interview

The Safety Fair will be held June 7th through 9th, at Magic Mountain Ski Resort parking lot for OHV Education for operators under the age of 16. It will be held Friday, June 7 from 6:30-9 p.m., Saturday, June 8 will have classes from 8:30 a.m. to noon , 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. There will also be a class Sunday, June 9 from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

A parent or legal guardian will need to accompany children attending. They will need a properly sized and operational OHV displaying a 2019 OHV sticker. They will need a DOT approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeved shirt, long pants and over the ankle socks and boot.

