Wellness Wednesday - SafeSitter Classes

Shelley Bonnes with St. Luke's Magic Valley talks about Safe Sitter classes at St. Luke's to teach kids 11 years old and older ways to help younger kids.

Interview with Shelley Bonnes about SafeSitter classes (KMVT)

Designed to prepare students in grades six through eight to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.

Classes will be held at St. Luke's Magic Valley on July 20 and July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students even get to use manikins to practice rescue skills like choking rescue and CPR.