Wellness Wednesday: EMS Symposium

James Rhom, clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics, and Dillion Brock, EMS program director at College of Southern Idaho, join KMVT to discuss the upcoming Southern Idaho EMS Symposium at the College of Southern Idaho.

The conference will be held at Sept. 6-8 with a variety of speakers discussing a range of topics from Best Practice Buy In, ALS and BLS Airway Pitfalls, Infant and Neonate Resus and more.

For more information Visit the website www.csi.edu/emssymposium.