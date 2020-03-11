Wellness Wednesday: Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Wed 3:09 PM, Mar 11, 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. We spoke with Dr. Seth Wheeler from St. Luke's Gastroenterology, about the importance of taking preventative measures towards testing for colon cancer.

 
