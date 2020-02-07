TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) February is American Heart Month. We spoke with Dr. Mark Candall from St. Luke's Cardiology about some of the risks of heart disease. He also went over what we can do to keep our hearts healthy.
Wellness Wednesday: Heart Health Month
By Emily Elisha |
Posted: Fri 1:10 PM, Feb 07, 2020
