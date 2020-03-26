Wendell Elementary School parade puts smile on students' faces

Wendell Elementary School decided to parade around town waving and honking at their students Wednesday morning.

While many students miss their teachers, many teachers also miss their students. Knowing this, the school principal Paula Chapman decided to organize a parade through The Hub City.

"But we miss our kids and we want to go see them, even if we can just see their faces from the roadside or the curbside out to their house," Chapman said. "So that’s our motive now, just to say, 'Hi.'"

A parade of teachers and staff went up and down each street in the area putting a smile on their student’s faces.

"We just want to make sure our kids know that we love them and we are thinking about them," said teacher Heidi Martin. "And when we help each other, we are helping ourselves as well, and we can get through all of this."

And the students were excited to see the parade as well.

"I’m really excited," said fourth grader Wakely Lamm, "and I think we are going to have a lot of fun and help the kids have fun, too."

And one teacher says she is proud to be a part of such a strong community like Wendell.

"I just want to say how proud I am to be a part of this Wendell community," said second grade teacher Heather Lamm. "We've really come together. Our local grocery store got with and us and said, 'what can we do?' And we got some packets together so they have something to do while they are stuck at home; and it’s really tight-knit community that I'm proud to be a part of."

The parade started at 10 Wednesday morning, and lasted about an hour.