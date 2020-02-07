Wendell Middle School puts students first with GEAR UP Grant

Wendell Middle School is putting their students first, with the GEAR UP grant, which follows students from 7th grade all the way through to the first year in college.

The program coordinator says that there are 24 school districts throughout Idaho that are part of the gear up program.

It stands for gaining early awareness and readiness for undergraduate programs.

At Wendell Middle School it gives students opportunities to learn about the different options they will have after high school, such as college or a trade school.

It could even provide scholarship money for students at the end of high school

“Last week with the I took the seventh graders to college campus visit, to the College of Southern Idaho, and about a fourth of the students have never been on a college campus so it was good for them, they gave them a tour, we went to a program at the planetarium and for most of them it was the first time they've ever done anything like that,” said Don Garner, the program coordinator.

There are several other schools in the Magic Valley that take part in the program as well.