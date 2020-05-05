Wendell School District asks voters to renewal $600K supplemental levy

The Wendell School District is asking voters to renew a $600,000 supplemental levy in this year's May primary election.

According to the district website, $155,000 of the $600,000 would be utilized for staff salaries and benefits in the district, with $90,000 being spent on curriculum related needs among all schools in the district. The remaining $355,000 would go to maintenance or construction related projects. Information provided from the district also indicates there will be no tax increase for 2020-2022 supplemental levy.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is $158 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The district currently collects a supplemental levy authorized for the same amount, which expires when the proposal goes into effect.

Voters can request their ballot online at IdahoVotes.gov or they can fill out the absentee request form included in this article and return it to their county clerk's office.

To receive a ballot for the May 19 election, voters must indicate if they'd like a Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballot and send in the application request to their county clerk no later than Tuesday, May 19. Voters are asked to remain patient as requests for absentee ballots are processed, as election offices are processing thousands of requests to ensure voters can submit their vote by the 8 p.m. deadline on June, 2 when elections results will be released. To find your county clerk, visit here.