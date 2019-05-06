UPDATE: ITD closes road due to crash west of Wendell

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.:

Idaho State Police said the Idaho Transportation Department has officially closed the eastbound lanes from milepost 141 near Bliss, to milepost 157 in Wendell.

The westbound lanes are still open.

Due to the crash in the area, the extensive amount of time the road has been blocked, the transportation department made this decision.

ITD has put in a detour off of exit 141, east on US 26 to Gooding and then south on State Highway 46 to Wendell where motorists can get back onto Interstate 84.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police said they are investigating a crash eastbound Interstate 84 near milepost 146, west of Wendell.

Officials said both lanes are currently blocked at this time.

