Wendell accident sends 2 to hospital

A woman and child sustained minor injuries following a two-car crash near Wendell.

The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7:35 a.m. to the Interstate 84 overpass on State Highway 46, just south of Wendell.

Deputy Ryan Fullerton said a southbound driver was making a left-hand turn onto the interstate when it struck a northbound car nearly head-on.

The northbound driver and child in her car were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The driver of the southbound car was uninjured.

Fullerton said he and another sheriff’s deputy went to the crash. Wendell Quick Response Unit and Wendell Fire Department and Gooding County Ambulance also responded.

The driver attempting to make the left-hand turn was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Both northbound lanes of travel were blocked for about an hour.

