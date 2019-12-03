Wendell appoints new mayor

Wendell has appointed a new mayor after the previously elected mayor resigned in October.

Don Dunn, who’s served on the Wendell City Council for eight years, was appointed by the City Council to serve as mayor for the remaining two years of the term. For the past six years, he’s served as council president.

Former mayor Lori Swainston announced her resignation mid-October, effectively resigning Oct. 31. Swainston was first elected to the position in 2013.

Dunn said he retired after 41 years on Halloween, He worked was the safety director and did the maintenance purchasing at Rangen Inc in Buhl.

Dunn said he plans to be a little more hands-on now that he is retired.

"We want to get new street lights down downtown, there is several things downtown that we want to finish," Dunn said. "We got a new code enforcement that we just hired, a dog catcher and code enforcer, which is going to be really good for the citizen's of Wendell."

Dunn said the Wendell mayor position is part-time.