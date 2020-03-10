Wendell home surrenders 34 dogs to Idaho Humane Society

The Idaho Humane Society is asking for the public's help, after picking up 34 dogs from a house on Thursday in Wendell.

A Wendell home surrendered 34 dogs recently to the Idaho Humane Society. (Source: Idaho Humane Society)

The dog's owner called the humane society after realizing she needed assistance and had taken in too many dogs, according to the humane society's communication manager.

There were 33 Chihuahuas and one chocolate lab. In addition to the 34 dogs, the owner opted to keep an undisclosed number of dogs.

The humane society is estimating the cost of care and supplies to train the dogs will be about $2,500 and is asking for public donation and support.

While 14 dogs are expected to go to foster care, others could be ready to adopt at the Idaho Humane Society's Boise locations as soon as Tuesday.

A few of the dogs are already up for adoption. Learn more here