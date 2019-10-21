Wendell under boil advisory following weekend storm

Wendell is under a boil advisory following a power outage this past weekend.

Wendell Public Works Supervisor Cindy Woodward called KMVT Monday morning to say the city’s wells are back up and operational, but the city remains under a precautionary boil advisory.

Woodward anticipates the boil advisory will be in effect for the next few days while the water is tested as a precautionary measure. Samples will be given to the Department of Environmental Quality for testing.

Woodward said one of the city’s wells lost power and the other lost pressure during severe weather.

Woodward asks for the public’s patience while the water is being tested.