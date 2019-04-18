'We're the voices in the dark': Cassia County dispatchers honored for National Telecommunicator Week

Dispatchers are often known to be the first point of contact when it comes to emergency calls and for local dispatchers being recognized for their work, the recognition is appreciated.

Across the the nation, agencies are acknowledging National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week during the week of April 14-20.

KMVT spoke with Cassia County dispatchers and they say the job can be challenging and demanding but rewarding knowing their part of the life-saving efforts.

"It is an honor," said Cassia County PSAP dispatcher supervisor DeAnn Taylor. "It's something that, I think it's very important to recognize the dispatchers who have a very difficult job at times."

"We're the voices in the dark and we're the first, first responders," said Cassia County dispatcher Janin Schmidt.

Schmidt said when the job gets challenging she takes a step back.

"I take a breath and I actually say a little prayer and I take a walk," said Schmidt. "I sit back down and do my very best for the next person."

While Taylor and Schmidt would do anything to make sure the people are being helped out over the phone and first responders are dispatched quick to the scene, sometimes incoming calls may not be that serious.

"We get all sorts of calls, funny and sad and exciting and random," Schmidt said.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office showed their appreciation by having a small celebration, providing food and some artwork to recognized their dispatchers.

In 2018, the county had about 33,000 services calls come in.