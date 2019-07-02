West Nile Virus detected in Elmore County

The Central District Health Department said mosquitoes trapped in Elmore County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

In a release, health officials say a single pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes were found in King Hill on Monday. This is located about six miles northeast of Glenns Ferry.

The Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area last night.

Around this time of year, traps are set and samples are taken weekly for testing throughout the county.

Elmore is the third county in the Gem State that had mosquitoes test positive for the disease. The other two were in Twin Falls and Canyon counties.

Officials say homeowners should insect-proof their homes and not have any standing water on their property.

Last year, there was one death reported in Idaho because of the virus complications.