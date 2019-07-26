West Nile Virus found in Gooding County

The South Central Public Health District said the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District collected at least one mosquito carrying West Nile Virus along the Snake River in Gooding County.

The mosquitoes were in a trap near the river.

In a press release, both agencies warn residents to be cautious so they don't catch the disease.

“Thankfully we haven’t received any confirmed human cases of West Nile in our region this summer, but this is about the time of year we tend to start getting calls from the local medical providers reporting cases,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Nurse Program Manager.

Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants along with installing screens on all windows and doors.

Residents should also check for and drain any standing water around homes every three to six days.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rashes.

People over the age of 50 with serious medical conditions are at a greater risk for the virus. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

For more information, visit the South Central Public Health District website.