Westbound lane closure on Addison Avenue begins Tuesday

Twin Falls drivers can expect detours on Addison Avenue and Carriage Lane starting Tuesday, May 26. (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Peterson Brothers Construction will be working on infrastructure upgrades at the intersection of Carriage Lane and Addison Avenue.

Contractors will be moving the northeast traffic signal pole and adding a right turn lane for westbound traffic.

This is all done to widen the roadways and to add an additional turning lane for safety reasons.

The work is expected to take three to four weeks.

“There is a couple detour options, we will be detouring a lot of the commercial traffic to Kimberly Road, and a lot of residential traffic and those who need to travel North through Carriage Lane. For the time being if possible we ask that people avoid that intersection,” said public information officer Joshua Palmer.

This will only affect westbound traffic on Addison. It should also be noted this is not a city project, but part of a new residential and commercial development at the northeast corner of the intersection.