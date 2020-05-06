38th Annual Twin Falls Western Days canceled

The 38th Annual Twin Falls Western Days event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Twin Falls Western Days Committee informed residents of the cancellation in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

"This message is to inform all you that this year’s Western Days has been canceled, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Governor’s orders on social distancing and public gatherings. The safety of all attendees and vendors comes first.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to greeting you at next year’s event.

"Best regards,

Twin Falls Western Days Committee"