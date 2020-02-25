Western Waste 'Power-In-Pink' campaign donates money for rural mammography services

St. Luke's Magic Valley Health Foundation has more money to work with, thanks to the generosity of a local company.

The team from Western Waste gave their first check-in conjunction with the Power-In-Pink campaign totaling $6,450 on Monday at St. Luke's Women's Imaging at the Renaissance office complex in Twin Falls.

The company asked its customers to help bring awareness to breast cancer by swapping out their gray carts, for the power in pink carts for a one-time fee of $50.

One-hundred percent of the $50 exchange fee is donated to one of two local funds, including the St. Luke's mobile mammography unit. The mammography coach travels to rural areas relieving the time, burden and cost of going for mammograms.

"We care a lot about our community and just want to bring more awareness to people in the area about breast cancer, getting screen for breast cancer," said Saniesa Bartlome, a sales executive for Western Waste Services, adding "Idaho's is kinda at the lowest end of women getting screened."

Bartlome said if women get screened early, it will be a lot easier to get the care they need.

Western Waste Services will continue to give out checks annually from all of the net proceeds they generate from the Power-In-Pink campaign.