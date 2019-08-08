Westerra Real Estate Group moves to downtown Twin Falls

Westerra Real Estate Group moved locations to downtown Twin Falls, and celebrated the big move with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The building was originally an Elk's Lodge building, and has gone through multiple changes. But now, Westerra Real Estate Group is there to stay.

They told KMVT that they are excited about the revitalization of the city. Wednesday they launched their new building with a party and ribbon cutting,”

"We recognize the vitality that is coming back to Twin Falls, and we are excited to be a part of it. The renovation process and some of the buildings that have been purchased, and some of the projects that are bringing downtown back to life. We are invested in town, and we are invested in the community, and we are excited to be a part of it," Fran Florence from the Westerra Real Estate Group said.

The new Westerra Real Esate is right next to Milner’s gate on Shoshone Street.