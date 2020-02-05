Twin Falls woman starts 'Doggy Dates' group

The closure of Baxter's Dog Park due to poor weather conditions prompted a Twin Falls woman to make a Facebook group called Doggy Dates, which encourages dog owners to set up dog dates should the park close again.

"There's a lot of people that I've met over at the dog park that are awesome," said Holly Grimsman. "We all got along, our dogs get along. And, I just think it would be great to keep them playing even throughout the winter if the dog park has to close."

The wet conditions were what forced the park's closure since the ground became muddy.

Wendy Davis, the parks and recreation director, said she was trying to prevent damage to the turf. On Monday, the ground was finally frozen back up, which Davis said was perfect for park visitors and their dogs to enjoy the park.

She said this time of year the park will frequently close, especially during the spring as it typically rains a lot.

"When the ground is soft; when it's wet; when we have standing water, that's the kind of thing that causes us to have to close the park," Davis tells KMVT.

Grimsman said she is also looking into creating an indoor dog park someday. She has even started looking at buildings with her sister.