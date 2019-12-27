Disposing of your Christmas tree after the holiday

Christmas is over and decorations are coming down, but what is the best way to dispose of your tree?

If you live in an apartment complex, Twin Falls Utility Service Supervisor says that most times you can just put your tree in your apartment dumpster, but you should always check with management company first.

If you live outside of Twin Falls city limits then your best option is to take it to the Twin Falls Transfer Station where you will be charged a minimum fee of 5 dollars and fees might then be adjusted based off of weight.

Lastly if you live in a residential home within Twin Falls city limits and receive trash service through P-S-I then you can cut up your tree into 3 foot lengths and trim all the branches and then place it in your trash cart.

If your tree does not fit in your trash can then Twin Falls Utility Service Supervisor says you can leave it bundled beside your cart.

"if your can't fit the tree intro the garbage cart, with the other garbage that's in there. It still needs to be cut up and bundled, tied with string if you have it, next to cart so that the driver can pick the pieces of the tree up and fit them in the cart," says Bill Baxter.

He goes on to say that if you live in a rural area and burn your garbage regularly then that is also an option for disposing of your Christmas tree, but to check with your area's regulations first.