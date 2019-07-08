What is a Red Flag Warning?

There's a Red Flag Warning in effect for Twin Falls County, Minidoka County and the southeastern part of Blaine County until 8 p.m.

According to KMVT Chief Meteorologist Brian Neudorff, a Red Flag Warning is typically a warning issued for planning purposes of those who fight fires, such as emergency management services like local fire departments or the Bureau of Land Management. The warning urges those to be prepared because weather conditions are going to be favorable for fire enhancement of fires. The warning doesn't mean weather will certainly cause a fire, Neudorff said, but that there is potential for weather-caused fires to be spread.

"The general public doesn't really need to know anything, especially if it's due to lightning and thunderstorms," Neudorff said. "But if it's a windy day, we'll have a Red Flag because it's dry and windy. Just don't burn, OK? Because it can get out of hand very quickly."

Per the National Weather Service a Red Flag Warning indicates "warm temperatures, very low humidifies, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger."