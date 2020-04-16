Report: Social distancing, health orders have slowed spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County

Health and government officials believe the number of COVID-19 cases in Blaine County are declining thanks to health orders and social distancing measures.

On Tuesday, jurisdictions within Blaine County issued a joint press release titled "New Epidemic Curve (EPI) Data Shows Encouraging Trend". This prompted questions from viewers asking what exactly is an epidemic trend and how the data should be interpreted.

According to the Logan Hudson, a health administrator from South Central Public Health District, he says the data shows social distancing is working.

"We're about two weeks out of our our statewide Isolation order and we expected this because of the incubation period of this disease that things would take a couple weeks to see a change," Hudson says. "My full assessment is it is working, that we are indeed as a society flattening the curve."

One of the pieces of information someone like Hudson looks at, to come to that assessment, is an epidemiological curve. This is a tool that allows investigators to see how a disease is spread through a community by looking at onsets, because onset dates are when people are typically still infectious.

"An EPI curve is what we use as disease investigators to look at how disease is spread through a community, and the biggest thing is is its onset data," Hudson says. "So we look at people's symptom onset date and we stack those on top of each other. How many people got sick on this day, how many on this day, and we move forward through that."

Hudson says because disease usually propagates exponentially, you'll see an exponential curve usually going up and an exponential curve coming down as people start to get better.

"There are sometimes where you'll see clusters as it's coming down," he says. "It might jump a little bit, or show a little spike or a wave on the downside. But we use the EPI curve, to look and see when we start seeing onset dates decreasing and we don't see they're starting to spread out more."

The ultimate goal is predict when a spike in infections may occur and to intervene if possible.

"A lot of times with an EPI curve, you can sort of predict if there was a big spike of infectious people here," he says. "There's probably going to be another one in a few days, and another one, and another one. And then your goal is to try to intervene and remove those spikes and bring it down."

One of this limitation those in Hudson position faces is consistent and timely reporting.

"The limitations to an EPI curve is when you don't receive timely reporting for positive cases," he says. "If we don't see these spikes from talking to patients now, and we get told about them two weeks ago, from two weeks ago, there's nothing we can do. We can't use that curve to plan an intervention."

Hudson says epidemiologist need rapid results as quick as possible to be able to intervene effectively , and it helps when people are dealing with diseases with short incubation periods so they can see results quicker. With the current state of testing, and dealing with COVID-19, laid bare some of the hurdles investigators faced.

"So this thing at the beginning didn't have either of those," Hudson says. "Had kind of a longer incubation period up to two weeks, five days at first. You know, we were hearing a lot of median incubation periods of five days. And we were getting lab data from 10 days to 14 days ago, so we weren't able to see what the picture was right now."

Hudson says that changed last week and they were able to see huge change in the curve, and get a pretty good idea of where things are at. And while the EPI curve highlighted in Blaine County is good news, residents should be aware that the data is just a snapshot for certain specific time.

"I think they need to know that the biggest thing is it just goes back to the last onset date," Hudson says. "So we don't have data reported to us for people that maybe were sick yesterday, yet, we don't know those people that got tested yet. So they're not going to be on the curve. So just because it ends on you know, the fourth or the fifth. That doesn't mean there aren't people out there that are still sick. They just haven't been reported to us yet."

As for the lower number of cases that have been reported across south central Idaho, Hudson says it shows that the work that's been done is working. But that people are still going to have remain cautious until a vaccine or treatment comes about for the virus, otherwise it could return and hit specific communities and people particularly hard.

"I don't think it means that the virus has decided to pack up and leave our health district," he says. "I think it'll still be around. I think that if we do start rolling back some restrictions that we're still going to have to be cautious and we're still going to have to protect our elderly and our people with underlying conditions."

