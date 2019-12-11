Wellness Wednesday: How to deal with Holiday Blues?

The holiday season can trigger depression for a number a reasons. You may not be able to make it home for the holidays, or you may be in a rough financial situation. If you’re going through a difficult time, it can be tough to see others with extra joy in their lives.

If you’re dealing with feelings of stress or depression, know that you aren’t alone. There are ways to manage your symptoms and get the help you need.

We interviewed Dr. Brian Olsen, a psychologist from St. Luke's Behavioral Health Services, to see what are the best ways to deal with holiday blues.