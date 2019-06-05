Police: Don't leave your pet in your car

Almost 60 animals died in hot weather-related incidents in 2018 across the nation. Those are the only numbers that were reported to the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals.

So if a person comes across an animal that has been left in a car on a hot day, what can they legally do? Can a person break a window or should they call 911? KMVT talked to the Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief about what people should do.

Police Chief Jeff Perry said people are not allowed to break a car window to save a pet in a hot car.

Almost 30 states across the nation allows that, but not in Idaho.

"If you have to take your pet, take your pet with you. Don’t leave them in the vehicle," he advised. "For citizens that see pets in vehicles, if the pet looks like it’s in distress, call local dispatch, they can get an officer over there."

On a day that is 80 degrees Fahrenheit, it can only take a few minutes for the inside of the car to reach 100 degrees.

"Just be careful with your pets. It's about to get a lot hotter," he said. "Just like children, you don’t want to leave your children in the car and don’t put them in a situation you don’t want to be in."

He advised to not leave children or pets in the car even for just a few minutes.

"We hear excuses all the time 'I was only in the store for a few minutes,' 'I left the AC on,' 'I left the windows cracked.' You don't know when you can have something, a mechanical issue, with your vehicle so you could be in the store and you have a mechanical issue and you left your pet in the car," he said. "So, if you don't have to take your pet with you, don't take it with you. If you need to, then take your pet with you into the store."

The penalties a pet owner faces include injury and cruelty to an animal, but ultimately, they would also have to live knowing they injured, harmed or killed their family pet.