Travel agent: Book early for the best summer travel deals

The school bell will be ringing soon for students' last days and that summer vacation is almost here. If you're looking to go out of town, what's the best and efficient way to do that? KMVT spoke with a travel agent on what to know.

Owner and travel agent Ellen Drown, with Desert Sun Travel, said they've been busy booking vacations for prospective travelers this summer.

One question they get the most?

"What's the best deal," she said.

The answer to that is to book early, she told KMVT.

"Just be flexible with the dates. That’s the main thing. Try and not travel around the holidays. That helps a lot because holiday travel is so picked over, and the prices go up around the holiday time," she explained.

Drown said to double check and confirm flight and hotel information as well.

"This is a busy travel time right now so you want to make sure you get to the airports early for TSA and for checking in. Make sure you make your flight and make sure to be open minded because there's a lot of people traveling and tempers do flare so make sure you chill out a little bit. Relax and enjoy your vacation," she advised.

She added that booking flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays might be a little cheaper for airfare too.