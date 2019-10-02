Prepare lawns for the upcoming chill

With a drop in temperatures, KMVT is putting you first with what you need to know to keep a healthy lawn through fall and winter.

With the upcoming chill, here's a few things you can do to prepare your lawn. (Source: KMVT)

KJ Lawn Maintenance and Spraying tells KMVT there are several way to prepare grass and plants for the upcoming chill. That includes putting down a fall weed and feed between the months of September and October, before temperatures drop too low.

Also purchasing a slow release fertilizer that feeds grass as temperature drops throughout the entire Winter, is a good idea.

"I think a lot of people forget about maintaining their grass, or when it gets cool they actually will shut their waters off early, which actually will send their grass into somewhat of a stress. Especially if we don't get the rains, we get the winds," said Kody Ketterling, owner of KJ Lawn and Maintenance.

Ketterling also reminds people to blow out their sprinklers to prevent grass flooding, as well as trimming bushes and trees so they can make a beautiful recovery when spring comes back around.

