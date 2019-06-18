Twin Falls gears up for Fourth of July fireworks season

Around Twin Falls, firework stands are popping up for the Fourth of July holiday. KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls Police Department about the rules and guidelines of when sales are allowed, along with the use.

Per city ordinance, a Twin Falls Police Officer said both sales and use of "safe and sane" fireworks are only allowed between June 23 and July 5 for this specific season.

"We do ask that people be respectful of their neighbors. Kind of honor their neighbors peace, we do ask that things are put away by 10 o’clock (at night). If we do receive calls after that, it could come down to disturbing the peace type of call," said Officer J.P. O'Donnell.

During the week of July Fourth, O'Donnell said they will be increasing their law enforcement staff.

"Additional officers are brought in specifically for those firework type calls because we do receive a large increase, a large disturbance noise calls, firework types of calls that evening," he explained.

A few weeks prior to the holiday, O'Donnell said they do get calls about the illegal use of fireworks or also non-safe ones.

"The city of Twin Falls has an ordinance, it could be an infraction of $156.50. There are some Idaho state codes that are misdemeanors that can be enforced with those illegal fireworks," he said.

O'Donnell said 10 p.m. is not a specified time, but one that's a "general rule."

"That most neighbors and most of the community’s used (before). We would ask kind of around that 10 o’clock hour. We understand that on the night of July Fourth, sometimes it doesn’t get dark until about 10 o’clock so a little leeway is given then," he said.

He urges residents to be safe when setting off fireworks.

"We’ve had a pretty wet season but now we’re getting into higher temperatures and have some of our dry grasses grow and becomes an issue for the fire. Just being responsible and thinking ahead before that," he said.

And think about the pets before setting them off.

"As a pet owner, especially during the Fourth of July, might want to keep the pet inside, maybe keep the radio turned on or TV to disguise some of that and try to ease some of those pets who are fearful this time of year," he said.