Why music is an important part of children's education

Many school districts across the country have had to cut programs such as music or art. But the Twin Falls school district has held on to those programs.

"Music is something that everyone can relate to, and it’s a lifetime activity," said music teacher Karen Sweet.

Once a week, every child at Sawtooth Elementary School takes music class with Mrs. Sweet.

"In kindergarten, we concentrate on rhythm and beat, we do lots of folk songs, in their curriculum they learn patterns; they learn same and different patterns," Sweet said.

They learn how to read music and play the recorder in fourth grade and how to play the guitar in fifth grade.

"I think they like working together as a group. In my recorder group today, I think they were pretty amazed when they were playing all together, no one squeaked today and I think they were pretty amazed at the sound they created," said Sweet.

And the Twin Falls superintendent Brady Dickinson says that he is thankful for the support the music program gets from the community.

"It allows for them to have expression, and again it is part of them being a well-rounded student, and so having programs such as music and art, allow kids to have a more broad educational experience in our schools," Dickinson said.