Wildfire fighting plan eyes 1,000 miles of new fuel breaks

A plan to help in the battle against devastating wildfires creates fuel breaks 400 feet wide along nearly 1,000 miles of roads in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon that will be tied into an existing fuel break system in northern Nevada.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday released a final environmental impact statement for the Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project, opening a 30-day comment period.

The agency says fuel breaks will help firefighters stop wildfires and protect key habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife on land also used by cattle ranchers.

Critics say fuel breaks create avenues for invasive, fire-prone plants that will increase fire potential.