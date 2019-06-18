Wildfire forecaster sees late start for Idaho forest fires

A federal wildfire forecaster says Idaho's wet spring and below-average temperatures the last three months will likely mean a later start to forest fires, but rangeland fires could be a problem as grasses dry out.

Bryan Henry of the National Interagency Fire Center in a presentation before the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday says the state is mostly looking good at the moment.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other Land Board members also received an update from state officials on how state firefighting equipment is being deployed, with much of it in the north to protect forests.

The state also works collaboratively with Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that involve private ranchers.

The state now has nine of them helping protect some 14,000 square miles (36,000 square kilometers).

