Wildfire plan approved with 435 miles of Idaho fuel breaks

Authorities have approved a plan to prevent giant rangeland wildfires in southwestern Idaho by clearing vegetation along 435 miles of roads to create fuel breaks.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the work for the Idaho portion of the Tri-state Fuel Breaks Project that includes breaks in southeastern Oregon and northern Nevada.

The area contains key habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife on land also used by cattle ranchers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Idaho fuel breaks are intended to protect 2,500 square miles by creating 200-foot buffers on each side of roads, totaling about 32 square miles of cleared vegetation.