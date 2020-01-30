Wildlife officials kill 'undeterred' mountain lion in Hailey subdivision

Wildlife officials euthanized an undeterred mountain lion Thursday in Hailey due to public safety concerns after attempts to haze the animal were ineffective.

Idaho Fish and Game said law enforcement were notified of a large mountain lion roaming the Woodside subdivision. Officers attempted to haze the lion using rubber buck shots, according to a news release.

When the lion was not deterred, officer decided to euthanize the mountain lion due to its close proximity to dense housing and public schools.

“We became aware of the mountain lion from a Facebook video that was posted earlier today,” said Regional Supervisor Craig White. “Knowing that there was a lion in close proximity to local schools, especially as schools were releasing students this afternoon was very concerning to us.”

Wildlife officials estimate the large male mountain lion was about 4 or 5 years old.

Fish and Game has received more than 60 reports of mountain lion sightings since Dec. 5 throughout the Wood River Valley.

White said the number of sightings this year is concerning, especially when lions are reportedly not displaying normal behavior.

“Lions are typically shy and active at night,” he said, “but reports, such as we had today, are of lions that are active during the day. That is not the desired cat behavior.”

Residents are encouraged to report any sightings of mountain lions to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359, during normal business hours of Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Residents are advised to call 911 or the sheriff’s office non emergency number at 208-788-5555 if they are in a situation where they encounter a mountain lion or a mountain lion attacks a person or pet.