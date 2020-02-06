Twin Falls natives bring Beautiful U Tour to southern Idaho

Country music duo WILLIAMS bring their Beautiful U Tour to Southern Idaho.

WILLIAMS are brothers Nate and Quinn William, who were born in Twin Falls. The duo currently lives in Nashville, Tenn. They are doing a Beautiful U tour through southern Idaho. (Source: WILLIAMS)

The Beautiful U tour will make stops in Twin Falls, Burley, Rupert and surrounding areas totaling more than fifteen school shows in southern Idaho.

The tour is specifically designed to connect with youth of today, speaking to life changing topics such as, bully prevention, self-esteem, celebrating the beauty that is inside of you and the others around you.

The Beautiful U Tour made it’s first western united states stop in Lake Tahoe, Nevada last week where the duo performed fifteen shows for the Tahoe Arts Project that included a full on night concert to celebrate the week where students and families came together. “What an amazing week we had with Williams! They performed for over 4,000 very excited students and to a sold out crowd at our public performance,” said Peggy Blowney, Executive Director of the Tahoe Arts Project. “They are now in the hearts of so many people in South Lake Tahoe.”

Many Idaho music fans will know this new duo as two of the members of the sibling vocal group Spencer’s Own who have enjoyed several years of success in the region.

WILLIAMS is set to release music in Spring 2020 with an album to follow.

The Beautiful U Tour:

2/4 Morningside Elementary | Twin Falls, ID

2/7 Oregon Trail Elementary | Twin Falls, ID

2/7 South Hills Middle | Twin Falls, ID

2/10 Raft River High | Malta, ID

2/10 Raft River Jr. High | Malta, ID

2/10 Heyburn Elementary | Heyburn ID

2/12 Twin Falls High | Twin Falls, ID

2/12 White Pine Elementary | Burley, ID

2/13 Minco High | Rupert, ID

2/13 Paul Elementary | Paul, ID

2/13 Acequila Elementary | Burley, ID

2/14 Burley Jr. High | Burley, ID

2/14 West Minico Middle | Paul, ID

2/14 East Minico Middle | Paul, ID

2/14 Willson Theatre | Rupert, ID