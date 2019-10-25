Wilson Theater is transformed into Hogwarts for annual Harry Potter Experience

The historic Wilson Theater is hosting their annual Harry Potter experience this weekend.

"It’s a lot of fun and you get to meet new people all the characters from harry potter and you can also get autographs from them," said fourth grader Keilah who was enjoying her third Harry Potter Experience.

The entire theater is transformed into Hogwarts.

"People are coming to Hogwarts, to get sorted into their house, to get a wand, to have a butter beer, and to see if they are breaking rules, because that’s my job," said Mafalda Hopkirk.

Volunteers play the different characters from the story, and must remain in character all night long.

"We have lovely little children that we interact with, we have grown up people that are all dressed up, it’s just lovely to be in a character and interact with them all night long," said Hopkirk.

They say they try to make the whole night as magical as possible.

"We have the entire Hogwarts Castle set up inside, we worked so hard to make sure it’s as inclusive as every witch and wizard that there is," said volunteer Erin Hansen. "You get to go to honey dukes, you get to get your own wand, go to potions class, get sorted, it’s amazing.

All of the proceeds go directly back to the historic Wilson Theater.