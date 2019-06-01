Win prizes and see beautiful landmarks in new summer challenge

Recreators can soon win prizes while looking at the beautiful outdoors offered here in south-central Idaho.

Through a partnership with Southern Idaho Tourism and the Southern Idaho Economic Development, they are launching the first hidden gems summer challenge.

There are eight hidden gems throughout the southern part of the state and the organizations are encouraging locals and visitors to find some of the locations.

The contest starts June 1 until Sept. 1 and participants can visit the locations and submit pictures for a photography contest.

Melissa Barry, the executive director for Southern Idaho Tourism, said participants do not have to be professional to enter the photos.

"We really want to find a photo that fits the passion of this campaign is. Whether it’s an amateur or professional, we really want to find somebody that sees how amazing these places are," she said.

There are multiple prizes being offered and they will be up to $1,000 in value.

"It's not everyday you get to enjoy thing outdoors and win prizes and to get a whole backpack hiking set just for showing up at an amazing beautiful place is really unique, and we're excited to see what response we get from everybody. Because it's such an amazing place we live in for locals and visitors. There's a lot to do out there, you just have to dig a little deeper," she said.

During the competition, there will also be Easter egg challenges with more giveaways.

A panel of judges will look at the photos and determine the winners.

For more information on the challenge and how you can participate, check out the Southern Idaho Tourism website.

