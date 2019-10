The storm brought down trees onto cars, houses, and roads, and blew trampolines and trash cans away.

Power outages affected places like Shoshone, Gooding, parts of Twin Falls, and south of Burley, due to downed power lines from today's storm.

People are without power in Shoshone, after nearly 3 miles of power lines toppled over.

For a list of current outages and expected restoration times you can view Idaho Power's Outage Map here.