Window repair business raises funds for Make-A-Wish

A Magic Valley window repair business helped out a nonprofit organization Thursday for the second year in a row.

Window Welder held a rock chip repair event at insurance agency HUB International.

Those in need of fixing their window either paid what they wanted in donations or went through that specific insurance agency.

The company along with HUB International matched the funds and will donate them to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"That's really what it's all about... It's definitely, it's someone who can't help themselves, so that's what I really like about Make-A-Wish," said Lynn Schneidermann, the owner of Window Welder.

He said they were actually inspired by KMVT hosting the Wishes in Flight event last year that benefited the foundation.

Last year, Schneidermann said they raised almost $500 for the organization.

Every year, it seems to get a little bigger, so much so they donated $1,000 Thursday and they plan to go bigger next year.