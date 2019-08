A window washer had to be rescued from a high-rise in the Windy City Tuesday.

He was on the 58th floor just after noon when one of the ropes securing him broke.

The Chicago Fire Department was called in. They got on the roof and tossed the worker some additional rope.

They then secured the rope while the man slowly made his way up to the roof. He made it to the top safely.

