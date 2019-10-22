Crews still cleaning up following weekend Magic Valley storm

After this weekend's storm in the Magic Valley, cleanup crews took to the streets to make sure everything's clean and safe for the public.

A lot of debris was left on the roadways from Saturday's severe wind. By early afternoon Monday, the streets of Twin Falls were as good as new.

However, street cleanup isn't just for safety reasons, but the debris could have caused some major flooding.

City spokesman Joshua Palmer said there's an app called Seeclickfix, where members can snap photos of places they want clean after a windstorm. The city would get notified, and then clean up crews will immediately make their way to the area.

On Monday, Matthew Laws, who works for Four Seasons Tree Service, was called to remove a massive tree that landed on a resident's garage over the weekend in Filer. When Laws first saw the project, he was surprised.

"Cause when you cut it up, it's like a puzzle piece," Laws said. "You gotta take it a part very delicately because one mistake the whole thing is going to roll and cause injury and more damaged."