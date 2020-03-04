Organization to host children's Winter Bereavement Day Camp

An organization in Twin Falls will hold a winter bereavement Day camp on Saturday.

Because Kids Grieve President Mike Seward says the organisation hosts an annual winter bereavement day camp. This year's is slated for Saturday. (Source: KMVT)

Organization Because Kids Grieve hosts the camp once a year, and it aims to help children ages 6 through 17 cope with a loss of a loved one.

Organization president Mike Seward said it's an all day event filled with different kinds of activities to help children express their grief.

Seward said everything is free, down to his unpaid volunteers. They group operates from the help of community grants and donors.

In fact, Glanbia, a nutrition organization in Twin Falls, gave them a total of $90,000 to buy a building at 459 Shoup Avenue, which they are currently getting things set up for the event this weekend.

"Probably the most valuable things for them was to be with a group of other kids that understand and have gone through similar kind of things ... and maybe even start friendships with them," Seward said.

He added there is another program called the "Kids 2 Kids" grief group, which happens once a month and kids also express their loss through activities that aid in the development of coping skills.

The deadline to register was Tuesday, but there is space available. People interested in registering children can call 208-404-3210. The event runs Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.