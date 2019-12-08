Winter coat drive at 55 Windbreak

Early Sunday afternoon, a local bar in Twin Falls made a Magic Valley Woman's dream come true by giving her the platform to have her very own winter coat drive.

The coat drive was held at 55 Windbreak, which is a bar that usually holds numerous fundraising events with the help of the dart community.

Sue Etter, the organizer of the drive, collected adult winter coats for both men and women.

After one donated a coat, he or she then participated in a dart tournament held at the bar.

One of the co-owners of Windbreak, L.K. Avelar, said those who gave away a coat also received a free drink or a domestic beer.

A couple who donated several of their coats, said they've noticed the adults sector for winter wear were often put to the side.

"Adults need coats as much as children do, there's a lot of adults out there who don't have warm coats," said Judy Fisher, adding, "When you have a coat you put it on, think about the adults."

Etter said more than 50 coats were donated Sunday, and she is anticipating more throughout the winter season.