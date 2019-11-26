AAA addresses the difference between winter and all-season tires

This is the time of the year when people should be thinking about what kind of traction control they need on the roads.

According to Matthew Conde, a public affairs director for AAA Idaho, channels that are on tire tread are designed to pull moisture away from the vehicle, which will keep drivers from losing traction and allows them to stay in control of their car.

Therefore, if drivers have winter tires, they are going to have a deeper tread, Conde said, as it's formulating to stay softer and more flexible on the snow and slush; drivers would be able to wick that away to keep driving safely.

Conde said all-season tires are not suitable for winter driving. But if drivers can't make that switch, here's what they can do:

"Our recommendation, of course, is that you focus on steering over braking... Continue to steer in the direction you want to go," Conde said. "If you start to slide make sure that you keep pointing in the right direction and not panic."

He warns drivers to avoid stepping on their brakes when their car starts to skid or else they will really lose more control of their vehicle.

He also said placing sand, kitty litter or even a floor mat under the tires will help restore traction should drivers get stuck somewhere.