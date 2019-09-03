Witness describes finding man shot dead in Gooding County

On Tuesday, authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting where a Wendell man was found in a car shot to death in Gooding County.

Kenny Boer first discovered Luis Valentine on Monday afternoon in a position that appeared like he was texting. (KMVT/KSVT)

Twenty-six-year-old Kenny Boer, who works on a nearby dairy, first discovered and placed the call to authorities after finding the man later identified as Luis Valentine, 53, which was confirmed by Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough. Boer said he called authorities shortly before 4 p.m.

Boer said he found Valentine positioned in a direction that looked like he was driving back up to his house.

“I was working and I came down with our four wheeler,” Boer said. “I saw Luis Valentine it looked like he was texting on his phone.”

When Boer came closer to Valentine, he knew that wasn’t the case.

“He had blood from his nose and mouth down all the way to his chest,” he said.

Boer said he yelled Luis’s name several times, which he didn’t respond to, and led him to come to the conclusion he had most likely passed. He quickly informed his father, a nearby dairy farm manager, and called the police who Boer said arrived soon after.

Deputies with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene near the 3700 block of 2300 East. Valentine was pronounced dead on the scene by deputies and notified next of kin of his passing, according to Gough.

Boer described feeling in shock when he found Valentine in his condition, and that he had trouble sleeping the night after.

“He’s a friend kind, I knew a little bit about just from the calf ranch down here,” Boer said. “He was good guy, he was a nice guy. When I’d see him he’d say 'Hey Kenny, what’s going on, how you doing?'”

The gravel road where Valentine was discovered, and which leads up to his residence, is located between two fields.

“This side is owned by Boer Dairys, and fields and a couple fields back,” Boer said in gesturing up the road toward Valentine’s residence. “This one is owned by Magic Valley Growers,” Boer said in pointing on the opposite side of the road the leads up to Valentine's residence, and where he said he discovered him in the vehicle.

An autopsy on Valentine is expected to take place Tuesday, according to Gooding County Sheriff's Office, and the investigation is ongoing.