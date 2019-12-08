Woman charged in fatal Md. crash after 92 mini liquor bottles found in car

A 30-year-old woman, who allegedly admitted to drinking for hours prior to the accident, is charged in a deadly crash that took the life of a Maryland teenager.

Trinity Brooks, 15, was killed after a woman allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and hit her. She was a student at Dundalk High School and sister to four siblings. (Source: WMAR/CNN)

Jennifer Jones, 30, is charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Trinity Brooks. The suspect allegedly drove onto a sidewalk Tuesday evening and hit Brooks just blocks from her Dundalk, Maryland, home.

"They don't realize, in an instant, they can change their lives and other people's lives. I mean, how many lives have been touched here? You've lost a 15-year-old member of our community. Her parents and her siblings, their lives are shattered. Her friends, it just goes on and on and ripples through the whole community,” resident Mike Unger said.

Charging documents say a responding firefighter administered Narcan to Jones, who allegedly later admitted she had been drinking for seven hours before the crash. Her last drink was reportedly just 5 minutes prior.

Officers say Jones told them she did not remember the crash but did remember drinking and driving. She said she was headed to pick up her boyfriend and didn’t know why she ended up going in the opposite direction.

According to the documents, officers found heroin in Jones’ jacket and heard her say “I’m drunk” an hour and a half after the crash.

During a search of her rental car, officers found two empty bottles of Fireball whiskey, 92 mini bottles of liquor and marijuana.

"It's just heartbreaking that all these people are addicted to drugs and not caring for anybody in the world anymore,” said William Oney, a friend of the Brooks family.

Brooks was a student at Dundalk High School and sister to four siblings. Her family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral.

"If you needed anything, she would take the shirt off her back and give it to you,” Oney said.

Jones is being held without bond. She faces a 10-year maximum sentence. However, the assistant state’s attorney handling the case says more charges may be filed after the police investigation.

