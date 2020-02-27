Woman charged with killing husband on northern Idaho lake

Two years after a man died in Idaho's Lake Coeur d'Alene, his wife has been charged with his murder.

The Spokesman-Review reports search crews recovered the body of 68-year-old Larry Isenberg in March 2018, a month after he fell into the water during a boat ride.

Court documents say Lori Isenberg is accused of planning to kill her husband by intentionally creating the situation in which he was submerged in the lake and died.

She was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Monday night on suspicion of murder with a $2 million bond.

It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer.